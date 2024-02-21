Channel Summit MENA Celebrates Innovation And Excellence In Consumer Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Awards at Channel Summit MENA

Farouk Hemraj, founder, ChannelHub

This year's awards are set to recognize outstanding achievements by vendors and distributors across a range of categories in consumer electronics

- Farouk Hemraj, Founder of ChannelHubABU DHABI, UAE, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Channel Summit MENA , the premier B2B event for consumer technology in the MENA region, is thrilled to announce the winners of its prestigious annual awards. The awards are a highlight of the Summit, which operates on an exclusive 'invitation-only' basis, ensuring a gathering of senior-level executives and decision-makers from the industry."We are proud to host these awards and celebrate the incredible achievements of these companies that work in this sector,” said Farouk Hemraj, Founder of ChannelHub, the organisers of Channel Summit MENA.“The Channel Summit MENA awards are not just a recognition of success but also a testament to the innovative spirit that drives the consumer tech industry forward.”This year's awards are set to recognize the outstanding achievements across a range of categories, including Best Vendor in various categories such as Audio, Entertainment, Gaming & Computing, Lifestyle, IT Peripherals & Accessories, Mobile Product, and Electronics & IoT; Best Distributor Awards covering segments like Broadline Distributor, Lifestyle, Mobile Accessories, IT Peripherals & Accessories, Electronics & SDA (small domestic appliances), and Gaming; Best Product Launch Awards for UAE, Saudi, Egypt, and GCC regions and, for the first time this year, special recognition for the Best E-waste initiative.Each category has been carefully selected to highlight the diverse range of products and services that are driving the consumer tech and IT markets forward. The awards celebrate the creativity, product attractiveness, and overall performance of the participating companies.The winners were determined through a live voting process by buyers attending the event, ensuring a fair and transparent selection. The criteria for shortlisting the awardees include a combination of product presentation, business potential, and team interaction during the event. This approach underscores Channel Summit MENA's commitment to recognizing truly innovative and impactful contributions to the industry.The full list of award winners includes:Best vendor – Audio: MarshallBest vendor – Entertainment: GoProBest vendor - Gaming & Computing: HP/HyperXBest vendor – Lifestyle: Riley ScootersBest vendor - IT Peripherals & Accessories: LogitechBest vendor - Mobile Accessories: BelkinBest vendor - Electronics & IoT: NutricookBest Distributor – Broadline Distributor: RedingtonBest Distributor – Lifestyle: ShiftBest Distributor - Mobile products: Lime ConceptsBest Distributor - IT Peripherals & Accessories: MonsterBest Distributor - Electronics & SDA: Al FuttaimBest Distributor – Gaming & Computing: GeekayBest Product Launch UAE: Nothing Phone 2 Launch with Sharaf DGBest Product Launch GCC: The CASIO G-SHOCK GBD-200-9ER Launch with Al Seeb Technical Est. (SARCO) LtdBest Product Launch GCC: The SONY INZONE Launch with Store 974Best Product Launch GCC: SAMSUNG S24 Launch with Best ElectronicsBest E-waste initiative: E-WASTE INITIATIVE - eXtraChannel Summit MENA, which took place from 19 to 21 February 2024, brought together industry leaders from across 16 countries to celebrate excellence and innovation in the consumer technology and IT sectors. This unique event format offers a blend of pre-scheduled meetings, keynote presentations, workshops, and networking opportunities, aimed at fostering growth and collaboration in the tech and IT channels.Hemraj added,“We have brought back the format that was a winning formula behind our DISTREEE events and we have had overwhelming feedback from the community – both vendors and retailers. We are pleased to add value to the sector with focused events like Channel Summit MENA.”Channel Summit MENA is supported by GfK, a leading data and analytics company, which will provide key insights on retail trends across the region. This collaboration emphasizes the data-driven approach of the event in understanding and responding to evolving market dynamics.

