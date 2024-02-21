Recliner Chair Market, Global Industry Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global recliner chair market was valued at $4.2 Billion in 2023, projected to reach $6.4 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.2% during 2024-2032.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“Recliner Chair Market Report by Product Type (Wall Hugging Recliner, Push Back Recliner, Massage Recliner, Riser Recliner, and Others), Seating Arrangement (Single Seater Recliner, Multi Seater Recliner), Material (Leather, Fabric, and Others), Distribution Channel (Furniture and Furnishing Stores, Hypermarkets, E-Retailers, and Others), End-User (Residential, Commercial, and Others), and Region 2024-2032”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Recliner Chair Industry:

.Increasing Online Retail:

The expansion of online retail and furniture e-commerce platforms is a significant factor driving the recliner chair market. The convenience of online shopping, coupled with the ability to compare a wide range of products and prices, has made it easier for consumers to find and purchase recliner chairs that fit their specific needs and preferences. Online retailers are offering detailed product descriptions, reviews, and immersive virtual showrooms that enhance the buying experience. This accessibility has broadened the market, reaching consumers who may not have the time or ability to visit physical stores. Furthermore, the rise of direct-to-consumer brands in the furniture industry has introduced innovative marketing strategies and competitive pricing, stimulating market growth. The growth in online retail and furniture e-commerce is not just expanding the market; it's transforming how recliner chairs are sold and purchased.

.Rising Demand for Home Comfort:

The recliner chair market is experiencing significant growth, driven by a rising consumer demand for comfort and luxury in living spaces. As lifestyles become more hectic, individuals are seeking furniture that offers relaxation and stress relief. Recliner chairs, with their ergonomic design and adjustable features, provide superior comfort compared to traditional seating options. This demand is further bolstered by an increase in disposable income among consumers, allowing them to invest in higher-quality furniture that enhances their living environment. Manufacturers are responding by introducing a wide range of recliner chairs that cater to various preferences, incorporating materials like leather and fabric that add a touch of luxury. The emphasis on comfort and luxury is a trend and a reflection of changing consumer priorities, driving the recliner chair market forward.

.Technological Advancements:

The recliner chair market is also driven by continuous technological advancements and product innovation. Modern recliners are equipped with features such as massage functions, heating systems, adjustable headrests and lumbar supports, and even connectivity options for devices. These innovations address the desire for comfort and also the growing health consciousness among consumers. Ergonomically designed recliners can help alleviate back pain and improve circulation, making them appealing to a broader demographic, including the elderly and those with health concerns. Additionally, the integration of smart technology allows for a more personalized relaxation experience. Manufacturers are leveraging these technological advancements to differentiate their products in a competitive market, fueling consumer interest and market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

.American Leather

.Anji Jinkun Furniture

.Ashley Home Stores, Ltd.

.Ekornes ASA

.Heritage Home Group

.Inter Ikea Systems B.V.

.La-Z-Boy Incorporated

.Macy's

.Man Wah Holdings Limited

.Natuzzi S.p.A

.Steinhoff International Holdings

.William's Sonoma, Inc.

Recliner Chair Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:

.Wall Hugging Recliner

.Push Back Recliner

.Massage Recliner

.Riser Recliner

.Others

Wall hugging recliners represent the largest segment due to their space-saving design and versatility as they are designed to take up minimal floor area.

By Seating Arrangement:

.Single Seater Recliner

.Multi Seater Recliner

Single seater recliners hold the largest market share due to their popularity among consumers seeking individual comfort and customization.

By Material:

.Leather

.Fabric

.Others

Leather dominates the market due to the premium look and durability associated with leather upholstery.

By Distribution Channel:

.Furniture and Furnishing Stores

.Hypermarkets

.E-Retailers

.Others

Furniture and furnishing stores account for the largest market share due to their extensive product offerings, knowledgeable staff, and immersive shopping experiences.

By End User:

.Residential

.Commercial

.Others

Commercial sector represents the leading end user due to the demand from businesses and institutions such as offices, hotels, theaters, and healthcare facilities.

By Region:

.North America (United States, Canada)

.Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

.Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

.Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

.Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the recliner chair market is attributed to the robust economy, strong housing market, and cultural emphasis on relaxation and leisure.

Global Recliner Chair Market Trends:

Presently, the integration of smart and connected features into recliner chairs is gaining traction in the market. Manufacturers are incorporating built-in speakers, USB charging ports, LED lighting, and wireless connectivity options into recliner chairs to cater to the tech-savvy consumer base. Smart recliner chairs enable users to control various functions, such as reclining angles, massage settings, and heating options, through mobile apps or voice commands, enhancing convenience and user experience. Moreover, there is a growing demand for customizable and personalized recliner chairs tailored to individual preferences and lifestyle needs. Consumers are seeking recliner chairs with customizable upholstery options, color choices, and additional features to match their home decor and personal style.

