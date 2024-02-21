Soundbar Market To Reach US$ 7.7 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Soundbar

Soundbar is a compact and elongated audio system that enhances the sound experience of televisions (TVs) and home theatre systems.

NEW YORK, BROOKLYN, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group's report titled "Soundbar Market Report by Type (Wall-Mounted, Table-top, and Others), Installation Method (Active Soundbars, Passive Soundbars, and Others), Connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Others), Application (Home Audio, Commercial, and Others), and Region 2024-2032". The global soundbar market size reached US$ 3.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Soundbar Industry:

.Rising Demand for Home Entertainment Systems:

As televisions become thinner, with less space for built-in speakers, soundbars offer a compact, stylish, and efficient solution to augment sound quality. Consumers are looking for easy-to-install audio systems that provide superior sound quality without the complexity and space requirements of traditional home theater systems. Soundbars, with their advanced technology, including wireless connectivity, smart home integration, and immersive audio technologies like Dolby Atmos, meet these needs. Manufacturers are responding by offering a wide range of soundbars to suit various budgets and preferences, making high-quality audio accessible to a broader audience.

.Significant Technological Advancements:

Technological advancements play a crucial role in driving the soundbar market. Soundbars in the present age are equipped with cutting-edge features, such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, enabling wireless streaming from smartphones, tablets, and other devices. Additionally, the integration of smart technologies allows soundbars to be controlled via voice commands, and remote apps, and even to function as central hubs for smart home ecosystems. The inclusion of high-resolution audio support, spatial audio technologies, and virtual surround sound further enhances the listening experience, making soundbars a key component in achieving a high-quality home audio setup.

.Aesthetic Appeal and Space Efficiency:

The design and form factor of soundbars are significant factors contributing to their market growth. Consumers are increasingly looking for home entertainment solutions that not only perform well but also complement the aesthetic of their living spaces. Soundbars, with their sleek, compact designs, fit seamlessly under televisions or on wall mounts, offering a clutter-free setup. This appeal is particularly strong in urban environments where living spaces are smaller, and efficient use of space is essential. Manufacturers are focusing on creating soundbars that are not only technologically advanced but also visually appealing, offering a variety of styles to match different home decor.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Soundbar Industry:

.Bose Corporation

.Edifier International Limited

.Harman International Industries, Incorporated

.LG Electronics

.Panasonic Corporation

.Polk Audio, LLC

.Samsung Group

.Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG

.Sony Corporation

.Yamaha Corporation

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: /requestsample

Soundbar Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:

.Wall-Mounted

.Table-top

.Others

Table-top soundbars dominate the market due to their versatility, ease of setup, and compatibility with a wide range of television sizes and styles, making them a popular choice among consumers for immediate audio enhancement.

By Installation Method:

.Active Soundbars

.Passive Soundbars

.Others

Active soundbars dominate the soundbar market because they integrate built-in amplifiers and sometimes additional features like wireless connectivity and smart home integration, offering users an all-in-one, convenient solution without external amplifiers or receivers.

By Connectivity:

.Wi-Fi

.Bluetooth

.Others

Bluetooth dominates the connectivity segment of soundbar market because it offers a straightforward, wireless method to stream audio from various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and televisions, appealing to users' desire for seamless connectivity and minimal cable clutter.

By Application:

.Home Audio

.Commercial

.Others

Home audio dominates the application segment of the soundbar market as consumers increasingly seek cinema-quality sound in their living spaces, driven by the growth in streaming services and the desire for immersive viewing experiences at home.

Market Breakup by Region:

.North America (United States, Canada)

.Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

.Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

.Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

.Middle East and Africa

Global Soundbar Market Trends:

One notable trend that is driving the market is the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies, which are revolutionizing sound quality and user experience. Another burgeoning opportunity lies in the collaboration between soundbar manufacturers and streaming service providers, offering bundled deals that include premium soundbars with subscriptions to streaming services. Moreover, the growing consumer interest in eco-friendly and sustainable products is leading manufacturers to explore the use of recycled materials and energy-efficient designs in soundbar production, thereby driving the market growth further across the globe.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

