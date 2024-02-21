Coal Sector Psus Poised To Cross Rs 21,030Cr Capex Target For 2023-24

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) The capital expenditure (CAPEX) by public sector coal companies has touched 20,153 crore as on January this year, marking 95.83 per cent progress towards the target of is 21,030 crore fixed for the current financial year ending on March 31, 2024, the Coal Ministry said on Wednesday.

“Coal sector PSUs (public sector undertakings) have been at the forefront with their CAPEX to assist and contribute in transforming Indian economy and as we navigate through the current fiscal year of 2023-24, both CIL and NLCIL are on track to exceed their CAPEX targets yet again,” the ministry said.

CAPEX is one of the crucial parts of the economic dynamics, which has a multiplier and trickle-down impact on the overall economy boosting consumption, demand and spurs industrial growth, creates employment and long-lasting infrastructure from which durable benefits accrue to the country over a long period of time.

Over the past few years, Coal CPSEs has been over achieving the CAPEX Target. In FY 21-22, CIL & NLCIL had achieved 104.88 per cent & 123.33 per cent respectively of their target.

Similar performance was repeated in FY 2022-23 where both Coal CPSEs achieved around 113 per cent of its target.