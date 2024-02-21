Sehwag, Raina, Gayle Among Veterans To Feature In IVPL From Feb 23

(MENAFN- IANS) Greater Noida, Feb 21 (IANS) Veterans cricketers Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Herchelle Gibbs, and Chris Gayle, among others, are set to return to the cricket field to entertain fans and create some iconic moments in the first edition of the much-awaited Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) slated to be played in Greater Noida.

From Sehwag's explosive batting prowess to Raina's agile fielding and Gayle's formidable six-hitting prowess, each player brings a unique flair to the field. Their presence not only adds star power to the league but also injects a sense of excitement and anticipation among fans.

Moreover, alongside these cricketing veterans, the IVPL will also showcase the skills of emerging talents and players who are yet to make their mark in the cricketing arena. This blend of seasoned veterans and promising newcomers promises to make the IVPL a captivating affair, offering a platform for talent to shine and narratives to unfold.

Organised by the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI) and managed by 100 Sports, the IVPL is set to get underway in the cricket stadium of Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida from February 23 to March 3.

The IVPL will witness fierce competition among six formidable teams, including VVIP Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan Legends, Red Carpet Delhi, Chhattisgarh Warriors, Telangana Tigers, and Mumbai Champions.

While Sehwag will captain Mumbai Champions, Chris Gayle will lead Telangana Tigers. Raina will steer the command of VVIP Uttar Pradesh, as the southpaw gets ready to don the yellow colors again. Former South African batter Herchelle Gibbs will captain the Red Carpet Delhi team.

Expressing their excitement for the IVPL, the veteran stars are eager to showcase their prowess and entertain fans in Greater Noida. Sehwag expressed, "I'm very excited to be part of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL). I'll be playing for Mumbai Champions. Let's support Mumbai Champions."

Raina added, "Hello everyone. I'm Suresh Raina and I'm super thrilled to be part of the Indian Veteran Premier League. I will be playing for Team VVIP Uttar Pradesh."

Praveen Tyagi, Acting President of BVCI and Chairman of IVPL said, "The veteran cricketers will infuse a new energy for Veteran Cricket in India. We welcome all the veterans to the IVPL family and everyone here is excited to witness the magic."

The first match of IVPL will see a thrilling clash between Sehwag's Mumbai Champions and Chris Gayle's Telangana Tigers here at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex.

The IVPL Final will be played on March 3 and before the summit clash every day (except Day 1) there will be double headers as Teams get ready to shine on the big stage here.

Each team will engage in five matches during the league stage before progressing to the semifinals, slated for March 2, where the top four teams will compete for coveted spots in the final showdown.