(MENAFN) In a recent development at the United Nations, Russia's envoy, Vassily Nebenzia, strongly criticized the United States for vetoing a resolution proposed by Algeria, which called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to facilitate the distribution of humanitarian aid. Nebenzia accused the United States of shamefully covering for Israel's alleged plans to make Gaza uninhabitable, claiming that the goal is to force Palestinians out of the region and transform it into an uninhabited area.



The resolution received support from 13 Security Council members, with the United Kingdom abstaining, but ultimately failed due to the United States's negative vote. This marks the third time the United States has vetoed Gaza-related resolutions since Israel declared war on Hamas in October.



Nebenzia characterized the United States delegation's actions as writing another dark page in the history of the United Nations Security Council, accusing them of playing for time to allow Israel to pursue what he described as inhumane plans for Gaza. He asserted that the alleged Israeli plans involve squeezing Palestinians out of the sector and cleansing the enclave, turning it into an uninhabited area.



Gaza has endured significant damage to its infrastructure from months of Israeli air and artillery strikes, leading to the displacement of most of its two million residents within the enclave. According to local health authorities, approximately 29,000 Palestinians have lost their lives in the conflict.



The envoy's statements come amid reports of Israeli officials teasing the idea of completely leveling Gaza and deporting all residents to Egypt as a strategy to defeat Hamas and ensure Israel's security. The conflict escalated after an October 7 raid on Israeli towns and settlements outside Gaza, resulting in the deaths of an estimated 1,200 Israelis and the capture of 240 others.



As the international community grapples with the ongoing crisis, the United Nations Security Council's failure to pass the ceasefire resolution underscores the deep divisions and differing perspectives on how to address the complex and long-standing conflict in the region.



