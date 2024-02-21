Dr. Mercy Maclean's New Book ~ Destigmatisation Of Mental Health To Combat Public And Self-Stigma

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The history of mental health stigma is not just a tale of the past; it is a mirror reflecting our present and a window into our future.

- Dr Mercy Maclean ~ Chartered Health PsychologistLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Mercy Maclean ~ Renowned Chartered Health Psychologist and debut author has released her highly anticipated book, "Destigmatisation of Mental Health to Combat Public and Self-Stigma." The book , which offers a self-help mental health destigmatisation behaviour change intervention, is poised to make a significant impact on individuals, healthcare professionals, and institutions worldwide. In a society where mental health stigma continues to be a pervasive issue, Dr Mercy Maclean's book aims to dismantle preconceived notions and foster a supportive environment for mental health conversations. The content of the book is designed to empower readers with practical strategies to combat both public and self-stigma, promoting psychological well-being.Destigmatisation of Mental Health is not just a book; it is a call to break the walls of stigma that have long prevented open and vital discussions about mental health. Dr. Mercy Maclean invites readers to take a transformative journey of learning and unlearning, challenging norms and encouraging open conversations about this important topic.Dr. Mercy Maclean says, "Where do we begin? The answer lies just beyond the precipice of change, where one must dare to tread." The book is now available on popular platforms like Amazon. It is an invaluable resource for anyone interested in learning about destigmatisation strategies and contributing to the collective effort to break down barriers surrounding mental health.Dr Mercy Maclean's pioneering work in the field of mental health and her dedication to destigmatisation make "Destigmatisation of Mental Health to Combat Public and Self-Stigma" a must-read for anyone seeking a transformative journey towards a more inclusive and understanding society.Book link:For media inquiries, author interviews, or additional information, please contact:

