American state verdicts frozen embryos as children

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking decision, the Supreme Court of the United States state of Alabama has ruled that frozen embryos, a product of fertility treatments, are to be legally considered children under state law. This categorization subjects them to legislation pertaining to the wrongful death of a minor child. The ruling, issued on Friday, interprets a state law dating back to 1872, allowing parents to sue over the death of a minor, and asserts that it "applies to all unborn children, regardless of their location."



The court's decision was prompted by wrongful death lawsuits filed against a fertility clinic by a group of in vitro fertilization (IVF) patients. These patients saw their frozen embryos accidentally destroyed in December 2020 when they were dropped on the floor at the fertility clinic. Justice Jay Mitchell, writing for the majority, emphasized that "unborn children are 'children' under the Act," citing anti-abortion language in the state constitution as a crucial aspect of the judgment.



The court's ruling overrules a previous decision by a lower court, which had dismissed the lawsuits, arguing that frozen embryos did not align with the natural definition of a child. Justice Mitchell countered this stance, stating that a prior court ruling had established that fetuses killed during pregnancy fall under the terms of Alabama's Wrongful Death of a Minor Act. He added that the Act's coverage should not exclude "extrauterine [outside of a biological uterus] children."



The legal implications of defining frozen embryos as children have raised questions about the intersection of reproductive technology, legal rights, and ethical considerations. The decision may have far-reaching consequences for the field of fertility treatments, as well as for individuals who seek redress for the loss of their embryos. The ruling also underscores the ongoing legal debates surrounding the status and rights of unborn entities in different jurisdictions.





