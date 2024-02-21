Beijing makes remarks on suggested American sanctions

(MENAFN) In response to reports of the United States considering "broad" sanctions targeting Chinese firms for allegedly aiding Russia, Beijing has pledged to defend its businesses against any unilateral economic restrictions. The proposed sanctions, discussed on Monday by Congress members, have raised concerns about the potential impact on China-United States relations.



Congressman Gerald Connolly, a member of the House Committee on Foreign Relations, mentioned the potential imposition of sanctions, stating that the mere threat should prompt Beijing to reconsider its stance. However, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning emphasized on Tuesday that China firmly rejects unilateral economic restrictions and will protect the interests of its businesses.



Mao asserted that China has the right to engage in normal cooperation with countries globally and emphasized opposition to unilateral sanctions and "long-arm jurisdiction" not authorized by the United Nations Security Council. Dismissing the suggestion that Chinese businesses were assisting Russia in its military operations, Mao reiterated China's impartial stance on the conflict, advocating for a peaceful resolution.



The US has previously targeted specific Chinese entities accused of supporting Moscow's military campaign. However, if implemented, the proposed sanctions would mark the first to directly impact the Chinese government. Congressman Connolly argued that broad sanctions on China would have significant repercussions, suggesting that China has more to lose than Russia from such restrictions.



As tensions rise over the potential sanctions and their implications, the situation highlights the delicate balance in international relations and the challenges associated with economic measures aimed at influencing geopolitical dynamics. The response from Beijing underscores its commitment to defending its economic interests and resisting unilateral actions that it views as contrary to international law.



