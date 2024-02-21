Serbian leader claims globe`s leader no longer operate towards world peace

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with TASS, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic expressed concerns over the diminishing international efforts to end conflicts, describing peace as an "unwanted" ideal in the eyes of the global community. Vucic's remarks come in the wake of the annual Munich Security Conference, where world leaders gathered to discuss international security issues, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.



Having participated in the Munich Security Conference multiple times, Vucic highlighted a notable shift in tone during this year's event. He lamented the absence of innovative suggestions for resolving conflicts and criticized the conference participants, likening their behavior to "football fans." The Serbian leader concluded that the word "peace" has seemingly become unloved and unwanted worldwide.



Despite this pessimistic assessment, Vucic emphasized the importance of preserving freedom and the right to make independent decisions aligned with the interests of the people in the face of evolving global politics. He underscored the need to prioritize these values even as the international community appears less inclined towards peace initiatives.



In the interview, President Vucic also discussed Serbia's stance on Western pressure to impose sanctions on Moscow. He affirmed the country's commitment to rejecting such pressure, citing the unfairness of imposing sanctions on the Russian people. Vucic described the Russian people as friendly to the Serbs and expressed Serbia's intention to maintain an independent foreign policy stance.



The Serbian president's remarks shed light on the current geopolitical landscape, raising questions about the global commitment to peace and the challenges faced in fostering international cooperation to address conflicts. The Munich Security Conference's role in shaping diplomatic discourse and the evolving dynamics of global politics are also brought into focus through Vucic's observations.



