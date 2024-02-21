Law enforcement look for offender behind Palestinian sticker on Amy Winehouse statue

(MENAFN) London's Metropolitan Police are actively seeking evidence following an incident of vandalism on the life-size statue of Amy Winehouse at Camden Market. A Palestinian flag sticker was placed over the Star of David necklace worn by the late singer, prompting condemnation from Jewish groups. Authorities are currently examining CCTV footage and other potential evidence to identify the individual responsible for the act.



The statue, erected in the iconic North London neighborhood three years after Winehouse's death in 2011, has become a cultural landmark. Winehouse is depicted in a skimpy dress with her signature beehive hairdo, wearing a necklace featuring the six-pointed Star of David, a symbol associated with both the Jewish faith and the state of Israel.



The Metropolitan Police spokesperson acknowledged the impact of the incident, stating that they understand it "will have caused upset to many people." The vandalism, which involved placing a Palestinian flag sticker over the Star of David, was promptly addressed. Camden Market staff removed the sticker immediately upon being alerted through a social media image posted on Monday, and the incident has been reported to the police.



Camden Market released a statement emphasizing its commitment to diversity and inclusion, asserting that any form of discrimination on its premises will not be tolerated. The incident has sparked discussions about the intersection of art, cultural symbols, and acts of vandalism, prompting reflection on the need for respect and tolerance within public spaces.







