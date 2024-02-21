Kuwait Deplores Veto On Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait regretted Wednesday the renewed use of the veto at the UN Security Council (UNSC) on a draft resolution submitted by Algeria on behalf of the Arab group, calling for Gaza ceasefire and cessation of the brutal aggression launched by occupation forces against the disarmed Palestinian people for over four months.

In a statement, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry reiterated the country's support for an immediate and complete ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, warning of the consequences of the continued deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the territory and the incessant bloodshed of Palestinian civilians.

It reaffirmed that the UNSC's failure to adopt the draft resolution regrettably reflects the size of challenges the international will is facing, something that necessitates a swift move to address it in order to ensure that the UNSC can do its basic duties of safeguarding international security and peace. (end)

