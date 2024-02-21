Assange is too sick to show up at last chance UK appeal against American deportation

(MENAFN) In a critical development in the prolonged legal battle surrounding Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, his lawyers have announced that Assange is "too ill" to attend his appeal against the United Kingdom's decision to extradite him to the United States. The United States is seeking Assange on 17 charges of espionage related to the publication of State Department and Pentagon files by Wikileaks in 2010.



Assange, 52, has been held primarily in solitary confinement at the Belmarsh maximum-security prison in England since 2019, following the revocation of his asylum by Ecuador at the insistence of the United States. Despite his request to personally appear in court, his lawyers assert that poor health prevents Assange from doing so.



Outside the courthouse, Assange's wife, Stella, addressed reporters, stating that "the world is watching" and accusing the United States of abusing the legal system to "hound, prosecute, and intimidate." She went on to claim that the United States had "plotted to murder" her husband, referencing revelations that the CIA sought to kill Assange in 2017 when he sought asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.



Stella Assange emphasized the broader implications of the case, stating, "What’s at stake is the ability to publish the truth and expose crimes when they’re committed by states." Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, carrying Australian flags and signs reading "Free Julian Assange" and "drop the charges." The Australian parliament has also entered the fray, passing a motion, supported by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, calling for Assange's release from British captivity in the lead-up to the appeal.



The absence of Assange at his own appeal raises questions about the state of his health and adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing legal proceedings. As the case unfolds, it continues to attract international attention, fueling debates around freedom of the press, government transparency, and the potential consequences for those who expose state secrets.





