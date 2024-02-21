Japan International Cooperation Agency India Celebrates Success Of L&T Sea Bridge Marathon

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, February 18, 2024 - Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) proudly celebrates the triumphant culmination of the L&T Sea Bridge Marathon, which took place on February 18th. As a financing partner for the event as well as the financing institution of the transformative infrastructure project, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), also as known as Atal Setu, JICA is honoured to witness the bridge come to life with the rhythmic strides of runners from across the nation.

The marathon, graced by participants from diverse backgrounds and regions, showcased the collective spirit of endurance and celebration on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, India's longest sea bridge, inaugurated in January 2024.



With this marathon, participants had the exclusive opportunity to traverse the majestic span of the sea bridge, soaking in panoramic views of Mumbai's skyline and the shimmering water of the Arabian Sea. This event not only symbolizes the remarkable engineering feat achieved but also signifies a landmark moment in fostering connectivity and community engagement in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.



Mr. SAITO Mitsunori, Chief Representative of JICA India, expressed his excitement, stating, "I am elated that the inaugural marathon event was held successfully on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, which holds a symbolic significance of India-Japan friendship. JICA is honoured to collaborate not just as a financing partner for this event, but also as a long-standing development partner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. I participated in the 5-kilometer category as a runner and once again felt the grandeur of the bridge. It gives us great joy that the Setu can now be enjoyed by a wider community."



JICA has financed the construction of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link through the provision of three tranches of the ODA loan amounting to 242,459 million JPY (approximately 13,715 Cr INR), with the first tranche signed in March 2017, the second in March 2020, and the third in February 2023.



JICA extends its deepest appreciation to all participants, organizers, and partners whose dedication and enthusiasm contributed to the resounding success of the marathon. The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project stands as a testament to JICA's commitment to sustainable development and progress in India. We wish to reaffirm our pledge to support initiatives that enhance the well-being and connectivity of communities nationwide.



About JICA



Established by law, as an incorporated administrative institution under the Government of Japan, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) aims to contribute to the promotion of international cooperation, as the sole Japanese governmental agency in charge of ODA implementation. JICA is the world's largest bilateral donor agency and works as a bridge between Japan and emerging countries, providing assistance in the form of loans, grants, and technical cooperation, to enable the emerging countries to strengthen their capabilities.

