Wuxi Biologics Recognized As Both Industry And Regional ESG Top-Rated Company By Morningstar Sustainalytics

SHANGHAI, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), announced it has been recognized as a 2024 Industry Top-Rated and Regional Top-Rated Company by Morningstar Sustainalytics' Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Ratings, marking the fourth consecutive year the company has achieved this honor.

Sustainalytics

is a leading ESG data, research, and ratings firm that supports global investors with the development and implementation of responsible investment strategies. Its 2024 ESG Ratings cover more than 14,000 companies across 42 industries worldwide, with Top-Rated Badges given to those companies with the strongest ESG achievements. WuXi Biologics ranks in the top 2% of the nearly 1,000 companies assessed in the pharmaceutical sector.

Dr. Chris Chen, WuXi Biologics CEO and Chairman of the ESG Committee, commented,

"We are very pleased to once again receive this honor from Morningstar Sustainalytics, which is a strong validation of and recognition for our sustainability efforts. WuXi Biologics will continue to enhance its ESG capabilities through our comprehensive strategy and refined practices, and to further advance sustainable business growth initiatives for the common good of the global community."

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of its business development. Over the past year, it has made notable ESG achievements. In June 2023, it signed the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) commitment letter, a new milestone towards the goal of net-zero. In September 2023, the company became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, demonstrating its sustainability commitment. WuXi Biologics' ESG efforts have been well recognized by global rating agencies, including an S&P Dow Jones SustainabilityTM World Index listing, an MSCI AAA Rating, and an EcoVadis Platinum Medal.

About Morningstar Sustainalytics

Sustainalytics works with hundreds of the world's leading asset managers and pension funds who incorporate ESG and corporate governance information and assessments into their investment processes. The firm also works with hundreds of companies and their financial intermediaries to help them consider sustainability in policies, practices and capital projects. For more information, visit .

Copyright ©2024 Morningstar Sustainalytics. All rights reserved. This press release contains information developed by

Sustainalytics ( ). Such information and data are proprietary of Sustainalytics and/or its third party suppliers (Third Party Data) and are provided

for informational purposes only. They do not constitute an endorsement of any product or project, nor an investment advice and are not warranted to be complete, timely, accurate or suitable for a particular purpose. Their use is subject to conditions available at legal-disclaimers .



About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of December 31, 2023, WuXi Biologics is supporting 698 integrated client projects, including 24 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to become an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean-energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability.

