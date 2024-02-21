(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Fiber Optics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Global Medical Fiber Optics Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2030
The global market for Medical Fiber Optics estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Pure Silica Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$816.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Polycrystalline Fiber segment is estimated at 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The report delves into the realm of medical fiber optic technology, emphasizing its crucial role in modern healthcare. It provides an overview of advancements in this field and explores various applications of medical fiber optics, including fiberoptic surgical lights, endoscopes, fiber optic lasers, catheters, and sensors.
Amid the pandemic, disruptions in the fiber optic supply chain have been noted, with optic fiber sensors playing a vital role in COVID-19 detection. The report offers insights into the global market outlook for medical fiber optics, highlighting their widespread application in the healthcare sector, particularly in endoscopes, and the dominance of pure silica fibers.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $418.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.4% CAGR
Regional analysis indicates that developed regions lead the market, while developing nations are expected to drive future growth. A competitive landscape assessment reveals the market presence of key players worldwide in 2023, categorized as strong/active/niche. The report also outlines recent market activity and influencer insights shaping the medical fiber optics market.
The Medical Fiber Optics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$418.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$155.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$141.9 Million by the year 2030.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Medical Fiber Optics Comes with Mine of Tangible Benefits to Transform Patient Care Digital Transformation and Digital Convergence Impact Healthcare Sector, Supporting Market Growth Fiber Optic Technology Advances in Medical Industry Improve Patient Care Fiber-Optic Developments Facilitate Emergence of Innovative Devices Technological Advancements Expand Scope of Applications for Medical Fiber Optics Fiber Optic Devices Combined with Smartphones for Enhanced Assistance to Physicians art photonics Develops Fiber Optic Probes Fiber Optic Transillumination Improves Visual Inspections in Dentistry Smart Fiber Optics Enable Radiation Free Guidance for Vascular Catheters Fiber Optics Enabling Life-Like Bionic Limbs Device to Aid Real-time Optical Imaging of Cancer Cells during Surgery Ultra-thin Fiber Endoscopes to Reach Hard-to-reach Brain Structures Innovative Ho:YAG Laser Technology Novel Use in Respiratory Procedures Researchers Develop Femtosecond Laser Fiberoptic Sensor Technology for 3D Navigation of Surgical Instruments New Fiber-Optic Technology for Faster Healing of Wounds Stretchable Biocompatible Optical Fibers for Implantation Researchers Design Bioresorbable Fiber Bragg Gratings Researching Doctors Develop Compact Optical Endoscope Researchers Develop Fiber Optic Sensor to Measure Weak Magnetic Fields Researchers Develop Novel Optical Fiber for Printing Nano-Scale 3D Microstructures Researchers Develop Smart Photoacoustic Imaging Method Micro-Endoscope - A Major Breakthrough in Endoscopy Fiber Optic Thermometers Medical Fiber Optics as Stepping Stone to Promising Future of Endoscopy & Other Areas Opportunities Abound for Fiber Optic Sensors in Biomedical Sensing Market List of Select Commercial Fiber-Optic Biomedical Sensors Fiber Optic Sensors Re-Envisioning Healthcare Domain by Aiding Minimally-Invasive Procedures Wearable Sensors for Health Monitoring Attain Next Level with Fiber Optic Sensors Optical Fibers for Surgical Applications Witness a Surge Optical Fibers for Manufacturing Endoscopy Devices Gain Momentum Use of Biomedical Sensors for Performing Chemical and Biological Analysis Gains Momentum Optical Fiber Sensors Set to Engineer the Future of In-Vivo Bio-Sensing Applications Exciting Advances & Future Direction Shift towards Minimally Invasive Procedures Specialty Optical Fibers Make Surgery Less Invasive Specialty Optical Fibers Portend Enormous Shift in Sensing Applications Use of Increasingly Miniaturized Medical Devices Rise in Prevalence of GI Tract Disorders to Drive Global Market for GI Endoscopy Devices Innovations in Gastrointestinal Surgery Space Drive Market Growth Optical Fiber Pressure Sensors for Medical Applications: An Overview Advent of Innovative Optical Biomedical Sensors Promising Medical Applications for the Fiber Optic Technology Fiber Optics Technology Emerges as an Essential Requirement for Dental Practices Remote Fiber Optic Lighting: Alternative to Standard Overhead Lighting for Dentists Expanding Applications of Fiber Laser Technology in the Medical Sector Role of Optic Fibers in Delivering CO2 Laser Beams for Medical Applications Emergence of Single-Use Disposable Fiber-Optic Catheters: New Revenue Opportunities Widespread Adoption and Usage of Fiber Bragg Grating Sensors for an Array of Applications Fiber Optic Sensors in Medical Smart Textiles: An Emerging Area in Healthcare Monitoring Space OCT Technology Creating Waves, Benefits to Accrue to Medical Fiber Optics Market Fiber Optics for Surgical Lighting: Providing Effective Illumination in Operating Rooms Surgical Headlight Manufacturers Step up Focus on Product Innovation Fiber Optic Probe Set to Facilitate Endoscopic Cancer Diagnosis Nano-Optic Endoscopes Provide High-Resolution OCTs in vivo Biological or Chemical Sensors Undergo Technological Evolution Optical Fiber to Safely Deliver Drugs and Light into Human Body Expanded Beam Connectors Safeguard Medical Fiber Optics Fiber Optics Components Power OR Integration Systems High Light Intensity of Medical Fiber Optics Holds Potential to Cause Tissue Damage Fiber Optic Termination in Healthcare Systems: An Overview Macro Growth Factors Shaping Trends in Medical Fiber Optics Market Aging Global Population Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Rising Incidence of Cancer
