Electric Scooter Battery Market Is Expected To Garner $22.63 Bn By 2030, Globally: SNS Insider

- Sr. Researcher Roshan RathodAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Electric Scooter Battery Market size is projected to reach at USD 22.63 Bn by 2030, The electric scooter battery market is poised for continued expansion, driven by the global shift towards sustainable and energy-efficient transportation solutions.According to SNS Insider, key players in the market are investing heavily in innovative technologies such as solid-state batteries, which promise even higher energy density and improved safety features. These advancements in lithium-ion technology are poised to reshape the landscape of the electric scooter battery market.Market Size:Electric Scooter Battery Market size was valued at USD 4.49 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 22.63 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 22.4% over the forecast period 2023-2030.Get Sample PDF Brochure:Market Scope:The electric scooter battery market has seen exponential growth due to the proliferation of electric scooters across urban landscapes. As major cities worldwide grapple with congestion and pollution, electric scooters have emerged as an efficient solution for short-distance commuting. The market scope extends beyond traditional automotive players, with new entrants and startups contributing to the industry's dynamism.Industry Analysis:The analysis of the electric scooter battery market reveals several key trends and factors driving its growth. The lithium-ion battery segment, in particular, has gained prominence owing to its high energy density, longer life cycle, and relatively lighter weight compared to other battery technologies. Lithium-ion batteries have become the preferred choice for electric scooters due to their superior performance and the continuous advancements in battery technology.Prominent Plyers:ENVISION AESC GROUP LTD., Okinawa Autotech, China Aviation Lithium Battery Co., Ltd., LG Chem, Guoxuan Hi-Tech, Samsung SDI, BYD Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., Wanxiang Group Electrovaya, Siam GS Battery Co. Ltd., MOLICEL (E-ONE MOLI ENERGY CORP.), Amara Raja Batteries Limited (ARBL), EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD., Okaya Power Pvt. Ltd., PURE EV are some of the prominent players in the Electric Scooter Battery Market.Segmentation Analysis:The lithium-ion segment of the electric scooter battery market has experienced significant traction in recent years. Lithium-ion batteries offer a higher energy density, providing electric scooters with a longer range and improved overall performance. Additionally, the lightweight nature of lithium-ion batteries contributes to the portability of electric scooters, making them a convenient choice for urban commuting. The demand for lithium-ion batteries is further fuelled by ongoing research and development efforts aimed at enhancing battery efficiency and reducing production costs.By Product Type:. Lithium-ion (Li-ion). Lithium iron phosphate battery (LFP). Lithium Polymer (LiPo). Sealed Lead Acid Battery (SLA). Nickel Metal Hydride Battery (NiMH)By Capacity:. 100 – 500 W. 500 – 1000 W. 1000 – 1500 W. 1500 – 2000 W. 2000 W & AboveRegional AnalysisThe Asia-Pacific region dominates the electric scooter battery market, driven by the presence of key manufacturing hubs and a burgeoning demand for electric scooters in densely populated urban areas. Countries like China and India, with rapidly growing economies and increasing environmental consciousness, are witnessing a surge in electric scooter adoption. Europe is experiencing substantial growth in the electric scooter battery market, fuelled by stringent emission norms and the promotion of sustainable transportation by European Union policies. Cities in Europe are actively encouraging electric scooter usage, contributing to the demand for advanced battery technologies.Key Takeaways. The global electric scooter battery market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, driven by the increasing adoption of electric scooters as a sustainable and eco-friendly mode of transportation.. This surge is fuelled by the growing awareness of environmental concerns, rising fuel costs, and government initiatives promoting clean energy alternatives.Recent Industry Developments:. Tesla's Entry into Electric Scooter Batteries:Tesla, a prominent player in the electric vehicle market, has expanded its portfolio to include electric scooter batteries. Leveraging their expertise in battery technology, Tesla aims to provide high-performance and long-lasting batteries for electric scooters, tapping into the growing demand for sustainable urban mobility solutions.. Partnerships and Collaborations:Several key players have formed strategic partnerships and collaborations to strengthen their market presence. Battery manufacturers are teaming up with electric scooter manufacturers to develop integrated solutions that optimize battery performance and scooter efficiency.. Advancements in Battery Management Systems (BMS):The development of sophisticated Battery Management Systems has been a focal point for key players. Efficient BMS ensures optimal performance, longevity, and safety of lithium-ion batteries, addressing concerns related to overheating and battery degradation.Buy Now Premium Research Report - Get Comprehensive Market Insights:Table of Contents:1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope1.3 Research Assumptions2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers3.2 Restraints3.3 Opportunities3.4 Challenges4. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model7. PEST Analysis8. Global Electric Scooter Battery Market Segmentation, By Product Type8.1 Lithium-ion (Li-ion)8.2 Lithium iron phosphate battery (LFP)8.3 Lithium Polymer (LiPo)8.4 Sealed Lead Acid Battery (SLA)8.5 Nickel Metal Hydride Battery (NiMH)9. Global Electric Scooter Battery Market Segmentation, By Capacity9.1 100 – 500 W9.2 500 – 1000 W9.3 1000 – 1500 W9.4 1500 – 2000 W9.5 2000 W & Above10. Regional AnalysisRead More...!About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company 's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.

