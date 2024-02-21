Maduro claims Venezuela intends to join BRICS in near future

(MENAFN) In a significant announcement on Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro declared that Venezuela is actively pursuing full membership in the BRICS group and anticipates joining the alliance "soon." Maduro, in an interview with the Venezolana de Televisión channel, emphasized the irreversible shift towards a new multipolar world, replacing what he described as the "old colonial world" characterized by invasions, genocide, wars, and a sense of superiority.



Maduro expressed confidence in the growing consolidation of BRICS, a group initially comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, and expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia. Describing BRICS as the "future of humanity," the Venezuelan leader revealed his hopes of securing membership at the group's upcoming summit in Russia scheduled for October.



This ambitious move aligns with Maduro's vision of positioning Venezuela within the emerging global economic and political landscape. Last year, Argentina also considered joining BRICS but later reversed its decision after President Javier Milei rescinded the plans of his predecessor.



As of January 1, Russia assumed the rotating one-year BRICS chairmanship, with President Vladimir Putin expressing a commitment to facilitating the harmonious integration of new partners. Nearly 30 countries have reportedly expressed a desire to become part of or associate with BRICS, underscoring the bloc's growing influence on the global stage.



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, currently on a tour of Latin America, visited Venezuela on Tuesday to discuss bilateral cooperation. Lavrov affirmed Russia's dedication to helping BRICS expand throughout the year, ensuring that new members organically align with the group's common goals.



Venezuela's aspiration to join BRICS reflects the evolving dynamics of international alliances and underscores the country's strategic efforts to play a more prominent role in shaping the geopolitical landscape. The potential inclusion of Venezuela in BRICS could have far-reaching implications for both the alliance and the Latin American nation, influencing diplomatic, economic, and geopolitical relations on a global scale.



