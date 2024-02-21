(MENAFN) In a lengthy Q&A session that lasted nearly three hours, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro declared that Russia is emerging victorious over the United States and its allies in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. Maduro characterized the conflict as an "immoral war" imposed on Moscow by Washington and its satellites, highlighting the West's support for Kiev. He claimed that the West had actively shaped the theater of war against Russia but commended Russia for successfully resisting this pressure.



Maduro emphasized that Russia is now economically stronger and winning on the battlefield, asserting its dominance over the entire Western alliance. According to him, the conflict has become "unsustainable" for the United States, which has been a primary supporter of Ukraine since the conflict began in February 2022.



The Biden administration has faced obstacles in pushing through an additional $60 billion in military assistance for Kiev. Republican lawmakers have demanded increased funding for security on the United States-Mexico border as a condition for approving additional aid to Ukraine, leading to a deadlock in Congress.



Highlighting Russia's resilience, Maduro noted that Russian forces repelled a Western-backed counteroffensive last year and have steadily improved their positions along the entire front line in recent months. Last week, Moscow announced the capture of Avdeevka, a significant Ukrainian stronghold near Donetsk, marking a strategic advancement for Russia.



Maduro's remarks provide insight into the geopolitical dynamics of the Ukraine conflict and underscore the challenges faced by the Western alliance in influencing the outcome on the ground. As Russia strengthens its position, the global community continues to grapple with the complex and evolving dynamics of this protracted and impactful conflict.







