Kazakhstan Approves Agreement With Türkiye To Accelerate Cargo Transit Via Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 21. Kazakhstan's
Parliament has approved the intergovernmental agreement with
Türkiye for international combined transportation of goods, the aim
of which is to enhance the transit-transport potential and foster
trade and economic relations between the two countries, Trend reports.
To note, the document was signed on May 10, 2022, in Ankara,
Türkiye.
The agreement seeks to boost cargo flow along the Trans-Caspian
International Transport Route (TITR), utilizing the
Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad, Caspian Sea ports, and the Western
Europe-Western China international transit corridor. This, in turn,
is intended to elevate the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and
Türkiye.
Ratification of the agreement will reduce the time of cargo
passage to 5 days. In 2022, the passage of this route took 13-15
days.
Instead of two waybills for combined transportation by rail and
sea, a single digital document will be introduced, which can be
issued through an automated digital platform.
