Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan To Collaborate On Aviation Search And Rescue

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 21. The Majilis of
the Parliament of Kazakhstan has ratified the Agreement between
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan on cooperation in the field of aviation
search and rescue, concluded on May 26, 2022 in Bishkek, Trend reports.
Thus, the countries agreed to establish cooperation between
their search and rescue services to search and rescue passengers
and crews, as well as aircraft in distress. Operations will be
conducted in accordance with the standards and recommended
practices of the International Civil Aviation Organization.
At the same time, under the agreement, the parties will notify
each other about aviation accidents and will immediately take all
necessary measures to search and rescue passengers and crews of
aircraft in distress.
In addition, the parties will conduct joint search and rescue
exercises, exchange information and experience.
The agreement also includes the provision of mutual assistance
at the request of one of the parties during search and rescue
operations, including in cross-border territory (aviation and
ground support by search and rescue forces).
