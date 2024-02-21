Azerbaijani, US Officials Hold Negotiations On Energy And Decarbonization Issues

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Azerbaijani
Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov discussed prospective forms of
Azerbaijani-American cooperation on energy and decarbonization
issues during a meeting with his American counterpart Jennifer
Granholm in Washington, Trend reports, referring to a press release of the
Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.
"The meeting discussed the development of bilateral energy
cooperation at a new stage, natural gas supplies to the EU,
development of green energy, and issues related to COP29 in Baku in
November," the press release noted.
The Azerbaijani minister informed the head of the US Energy
Department about the progress in the development of green energy
corridors Caspian-Black Sea-Europe and Central
Asia-Azerbaijan-Europe.
"The importance of these corridors is assessed in terms of
interregional integration, energy security, and energy transition,"
the ministry noted.
Shahbazov also said Azerbaijan plans to integrate 2 GW of
capacity from renewable energy sources into the energy system by
2027, which will raise the share of RES in the country's total
installed capacity to 33 percent.
"Azerbaijan's socio-economic development strategy concerns the
creation of green energy zones in the liberated territories and
Nakhchivan," the press release noted.
To note, the sides also exchanged views with Granholm on energy
storage systems, reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, and
Azerbaijan's initiatives within the framework of COP.
