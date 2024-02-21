Azerbaijani, US Officials Hold Negotiations On Energy And Decarbonization Issues

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov discussed prospective forms of Azerbaijani-American cooperation on energy and decarbonization issues during a meeting with his American counterpart Jennifer Granholm in Washington, Trend reports, referring to a press release of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

"The meeting discussed the development of bilateral energy cooperation at a new stage, natural gas supplies to the EU, development of green energy, and issues related to COP29 in Baku in November," the press release noted.

The Azerbaijani minister informed the head of the US Energy Department about the progress in the development of green energy corridors Caspian-Black Sea-Europe and Central Asia-Azerbaijan-Europe.

"The importance of these corridors is assessed in terms of interregional integration, energy security, and energy transition," the ministry noted.

Shahbazov also said Azerbaijan plans to integrate 2 GW of capacity from renewable energy sources into the energy system by 2027, which will raise the share of RES in the country's total installed capacity to 33 percent.

"Azerbaijan's socio-economic development strategy concerns the creation of green energy zones in the liberated territories and Nakhchivan," the press release noted.

To note, the sides also exchanged views with Granholm on energy storage systems, reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, and Azerbaijan's initiatives within the framework of COP.

