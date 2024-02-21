Iran's Oil Minister Blames Israel For Gas Pipeline Blast In South

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. Israel is
responsible for the explosion of the main gas pipeline in the south
of Iran on February 14, said Iran's Oil Minister Javad Owji,
Trend reports.
He made this announcement to reporters after the meeting of the
Cabinet of Iran in Tehran on Feb.21.
Owji said that the fire caused by the Israeli sabotage was put
out swiftly and the pipeline was repaired, ensuring no disruption
in gas supply across the country.
It should be noted that Israel refused to comment on the
incident.
On February 14, the main gas pipeline was blown up in two
separate places in Iran's Fars and Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari
Province. There were no casualties or injuries as a result of the
explosion.
---
