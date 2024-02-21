Azerbaijani Flag Raised At Protests In New Caledonia (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21.
The flag of
Azerbaijan has been raised at the protests that took place in the
streets of New Caledonia, which has been one of the victims of
French neocolonialism policy for many years, Trend reports.
The protests were caused by the visit of French ministers to New
Caledonia.
The international briefing "Decolonization Dialogues: Legacy,
Challenges and Progress" was held in Azerbaijan in December 2023.
The briefing was organized by the Parliamentary Network of the
Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Baku Initiative Group, and the NAM
Youth Organization. President of New Caledonian EDIPOP Popular
Editions Brenda Wanabe participated in the briefing, talking about
the country's decolonization policy.
