Azerbaijani Flag Raised At Protests In New Caledonia (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The flag of Azerbaijan has been raised at the protests that took place in the streets of New Caledonia, which has been one of the victims of French neocolonialism policy for many years, Trend reports.

The protests were caused by the visit of French ministers to New Caledonia.

The international briefing "Decolonization Dialogues: Legacy, Challenges and Progress" was held in Azerbaijan in December 2023. The briefing was organized by the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Baku Initiative Group, and the NAM Youth Organization. President of New Caledonian EDIPOP Popular Editions Brenda Wanabe participated in the briefing, talking about the country's decolonization policy.

