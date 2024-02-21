Azerbaijani Ministry Of Health Explores Broader Co-Op With UNICEF

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. The Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan has held a meeting with the representative of the UN International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in Azerbaijan Saja Farooq Abdullah predominantly discussing child immunization efforts, the ministry told Trend .

The meeting focused on the development of a collaborative action plan and the exploration of specific areas to support the execution of immunization programs.

"Substantial progress has been made in our mutual cooperation over the recent period. Successful implementation of various projects has occurred across sectors such as healthcare and education, mainly maternal and child health care," the minister noted.

Musayev said that the Ministry of Health is taking important steps to improve the quality of services in the field of maternal and child health care. The Minister also noted that vaccine preparations were supplied to Azerbaijan by UNICEF. He expressed confidence that Azerbaijan will continue to closely cooperate with UNICEF.

Abdullah, for his part, recalled that UNICEF began operations in Azerbaijan in 1993.

"UNICEF is dedicated to close collaboration with the Azerbaijani government to forge a brighter future for children, fostering opportunities for their complete potential development," she said.

Highly assessing the achieved level of partnership between Azerbaijan and UNICEF, Abdullah noted that the cooperation program for 2021–2025 serves as a basis for closer partnership.

The UNICEF representative in our country praised the swift and proactive response of the Azerbaijani government to the local measles outbreak, which began in late 2023 and persists to date. Additionally, the representative commended the Ministry of Health's educational initiatives in addressing this situation.

In conclusion, the parties discussed collaboration on key priorities.

