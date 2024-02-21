Azerbaijani Fitness Trainer Detained In Russia By Armenia's Quest - Lawyer

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Famous
Azerbaijani fitness trainer Kamil Zeynalli has been detained in
Russia by Armenia's quest, advocate of the detainee Alakbar Garayev
said, Trend reports.
According to him, Zeynalli is wanted by Armenia on four charge
articles.
"Armenia put Kamil Zeynalli on the wanted list on September 29,
2020. Yesterday evening he was detained in Russia as a suspect. The
case is currently under consideration by the prosecutor's office.
If additional materials are sent, criminal charges may be applied
against Kamil Zeynalli a preventive measure in the form of arrest,”
noted Garayev.
The advocate added that the protection of Kamil Zeynalli's
rights is carried out under the control of the Azerbaijani Embassy
in Russia and personally Ambassador Polad Bulbuloghlu.
To note, Zeynalli reported about the detention in Moscow on his
Instagram account. He claimed that he was detained and taken to the
police station at Moscow's Domodedovo airport on his way back to
Baku. He noted that according to the Russian police officers, he
was detained due to the fact that Armenia had put him on the
international wanted list.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN21022024000187011040ID1107879517
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.