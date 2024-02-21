Azerbaijani Fitness Trainer Detained In Russia By Armenia's Quest - Lawyer

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Famous Azerbaijani fitness trainer Kamil Zeynalli has been detained in Russia by Armenia's quest, advocate of the detainee Alakbar Garayev said, Trend reports.

According to him, Zeynalli is wanted by Armenia on four charge articles.

"Armenia put Kamil Zeynalli on the wanted list on September 29, 2020. Yesterday evening he was detained in Russia as a suspect. The case is currently under consideration by the prosecutor's office. If additional materials are sent, criminal charges may be applied against Kamil Zeynalli a preventive measure in the form of arrest,” noted Garayev.

The advocate added that the protection of Kamil Zeynalli's rights is carried out under the control of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia and personally Ambassador Polad Bulbuloghlu.

To note, Zeynalli reported about the detention in Moscow on his Instagram account. He claimed that he was detained and taken to the police station at Moscow's Domodedovo airport on his way back to Baku. He noted that according to the Russian police officers, he was detained due to the fact that Armenia had put him on the international wanted list.

