Armenia Confirms Putting Azerbaijani Fitness Trainer On Wanted List

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. The Armenian
Internal Ministry confirmed Azerbaijani fitness trainer Kamil
Zeynalli's putting on the international wanted list, the
Spokesperson for Armenian Interior Ministry Narek Sargsyan said,
Trend reports via
the Armenian media.
He emphasized that Zeynalli, detained in Moscow, is accused of
murder by Armenian law enforcement agencies.
According to the Armenian Interior Ministry, Zeynalli allegedly
"killed an Armenian old man during the second Karabakh war, cutting
off his head".
To note, Zeynalli reported about the detention in Moscow on his
Instagram account. He claimed that he was detained and taken to the
police station at Moscow's Domodedovo airport on his way back to
Baku. He noted that according to the Russian police officers, he
was detained due to the fact that Armenia had put him on the
international wanted list.
