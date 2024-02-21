President Of Indonesia Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. President of
Indonesia Joko Widodo has sent a congratulatory letter to President
of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his
confident victory in the extraordinary presidential election,
Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN21022024000187011040ID1107879511
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.