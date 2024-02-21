Russian Shelling Of Donetsk Region Leaves One Civilian Killed And Eight Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yesterday, February 21, Russian invaders injured two residents in the Donetsk region.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"On February 20, Russians killed one resident of the Donetsk region - in the village of Kostyantynivka. Another eight people were wounded in the region over the past day," he wrote.

Since the start of the invasion, the Russian army has killed 1,868 civilians and injured 4,589 others in the region. The total number of civilian casualties in the Donetsk region does not include data from Mariupol and Volnovakha, the regional governor stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, four civilians were wounded in Russian shelling of the Kherson region over the past day.

Photo: Vadym Filashkin / Facebook