(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Border guards from the“Pomsta” (Revenge) Offensive Guard Brigade, together with anti-tank soldiers of the Defense Forces Brigade, successfully halted an enemy convoy of tanks and armored vehicles attempting to storm Ukrainian positions near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.

According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service reported this and published the corresponding video.

Russia's infantry, T-90 tanks, and other armored vehicles attempted to attack Ukrainian positions near Bakhmut.

The enemy's assault was halted by joint actions of the Defense Forces and the border guards of the Luhansk detachment of the 'Pomsta' Offensive Guard Brigade.

The tanks were pushed back by precise shots from Stugna and FPV drone strikes, according to the border guards. However, they were not forced back very far.

As Ukrinform reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated about 404,950 Russian invaders since February 24, 2022.

Photo credit: State Border Guard Service