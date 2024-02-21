               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Four Rescuers Wounded In Enemy Shelling Of Donetsk Region


2/21/2024 5:12:53 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine were injured in a Russian attack on the Pokrovsk district in the Donetsk region.

The press service of the State Emergency Service said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“During the night, the enemy attacked the Pokrovsk district once again. A building where rescuers were residing was hit by one of the drones, injuring four State Emergency Service employees,” the report says.

Russian shelling of Donetsk region leaves one civilian killed and eight injured

On the evening of February 20, a Russian missile strike damaged the building of a fire and rescue unit in Druzhkivka, according to the State Emergency Service. Fortunately, no rescuers were injured.

As reported, according to the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, the Russian forces killed one civilian and wounded eight more in the region over the past 24 hours.

Photo: State Emergency Service

