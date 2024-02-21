Kherson Authorities Show Consequences Of Nighttime Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three people were wounded in enemy nighttime shelling of Kherson city.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, shared a video showing the aftermath of the nighttime shelling, Ukrinform reports.

“Windows and cars were smashed, and there were piles of rubble in homes. Additionally, some cars and garages were on fire. During the night in Kherson, three people were wounded,” Mrochko said.

The Russian army massively shelled the Pivnichnyi district of the city from the temporarily occupied left bank.

According to the Kherson regional police, the Pivnichnyi district of Kherson was shelled by the enemy for about an hour at night.

“At night, the enemy covered the Pivnichnyi neighborhood with massive artillery fire, the shelling lasted for about an hour,” the report reads.

Private houses suffered significant damage, including destroyed balconies, smashed windows, and damaged facades in high-rise buildings. A fire broke out in a parking lot, resulting in the complete destruction of five cars and one truck. Three people were injured, including a 25-year-old man and two women aged 57 and 39, all of whom suffered acute stress reactions and concussion.

Over the past day, the police responded to 266 reports of criminal offenses from citizens. Twenty proceedings were opened under Article 438 "Violation of the laws and customs of war" of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, several buses were damaged in nighttime shelling of Kherson.

