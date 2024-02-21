Germany Shows Special Interest In COP29, Embassy Representative Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Germany is particularly interested in the 29th session of the
Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate
Change (COP29) to be held in Baku this November, Azernews reports, citing the representative of the
German embassy in Azerbaijan, Heiko Schwarz, as saying at the
conference Reconstruction of Water Supply and Wastewater Discharge
Infrastructure in the Garabagh Region.
"I am sure that COP29 will be a great success, and we will do
everything we can to make the event a success. Our special
representative, Jennifer Morgan, visited Azerbaijan. We had very
effective negotiations with various ministries. We can solve the
problem of climate change together," he added.
It is worth noting that the decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan
was made at the plenary session of COP28 on December 11.
Azerbaijan successfully participated in the COP28 held in Abu
Dhabi last year. Addressing the event, Minister of Ecology and
Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev expressed gratitude
to the Convention Secretariat and the United Arab Emirates for the
excellent organisation of the COP28.
Besides, Azerbaijan confirmed its commitment to reduce the
emission of greenhouse gases by 35 percent by 2030 and increase
this target by 40 percent by 2050. Fulfilling the commitments under
the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015 and actively working in this
regard are priority issues for the government of Azerbaijan.
The Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (UNFCCC) has been held annually since 1995. The
event aims to assess the progress made in combating climate change
around the world.
