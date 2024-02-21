Azerbaijan's Non-Oil Sector Share In Budget Revenues Increases

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
According to the forecast for the year 2024, Azerbaijan's state
budget revenues are projected to be 17 billion 164 million manats
from the oil sector and 17 billion 9 million manats from the
non-oil sector, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of
Finance.
Compared to the forecast for 2023, revenues from the oil sector
are 775.7 million manats, or 4.3% less, while revenues from the
non-oil sector are 1 billion, or 58.2 million manats, or 6.6%
higher.
Revenues from customs duties and import tax accounted for 35.8
percent or 4.7 billion manat ($2.7 billion), revenues from paid
services of budgetary organisations accounted for 4.4 percent or
582.2 million manat ($342.4 million), revenues from leasing of
state property accounted for 0.2 percent or 24.4 million manat
($14.3 million), and revenues from other incomes accounted for 3.1
percent or 403 million manat ($237 million).
