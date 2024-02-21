Azerbaijan's Non-Oil Sector Share In Budget Revenues Increases

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

According to the forecast for the year 2024, Azerbaijan's state budget revenues are projected to be 17 billion 164 million manats from the oil sector and 17 billion 9 million manats from the non-oil sector, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Finance.

Compared to the forecast for 2023, revenues from the oil sector are 775.7 million manats, or 4.3% less, while revenues from the non-oil sector are 1 billion, or 58.2 million manats, or 6.6% higher.

Revenues from customs duties and import tax accounted for 35.8 percent or 4.7 billion manat ($2.7 billion), revenues from paid services of budgetary organisations accounted for 4.4 percent or 582.2 million manat ($342.4 million), revenues from leasing of state property accounted for 0.2 percent or 24.4 million manat ($14.3 million), and revenues from other incomes accounted for 3.1 percent or 403 million manat ($237 million).