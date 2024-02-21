(MENAFN) In a concerning turn of events, Polish farmers advocating for fair competition and an end to the influx of cheaper agricultural produce have allegedly obstructed trucks transporting military aid destined for Kiev, according to claims made by a Ukrainian activist. The protesters, who had previously pledged to disrupt the transportation of goods through both vehicle checkpoints and rail, are intensifying their efforts amid longstanding grievances.



Since October 2023, Polish truckers and farmers have been staging regular blockades along the border with Ukraine, protesting the EU's decision to exempt Ukrainian haulers from requiring permits to enter the bloc. Activists argue that measures implemented since the 2022 conflict between Moscow and Kiev have led to unfair competition and a significant decline in the prices of agricultural produce.



Although blockades were briefly lifted in January following Warsaw's commitment to reinstate a permit system for Ukrainian truckers and provide subsidies for Polish corn, protests resumed this month. The renewal of demonstrations came in response to the European Commission's proposal to extend the suspension of customs duties on agricultural goods from Ukraine and Moldova through 2025.



Ukrainian activist Nazar Smyk, who procures military equipment and vehicles for Kiev's troops, took to social media, expressing frustration that his trucks laden with military equipment have been stranded at the border for three days due to the ongoing blockade.



Video clips circulating on Ukrainian telegram channels depict Polish protesters explicitly stating their lack of support for Ukrainians, asserting that "this is Poland, not Brussels." Additionally, disturbing footage has emerged on social media and Telegram, showing Polish demonstrators dumping Ukrainian grain directly onto the ground from freight cars.



This escalating situation poses a dual challenge for both Ukraine's military logistics and diplomatic relations between the nations involved. The blockade's impact on the timely delivery of military aid underscores the complexity of addressing economic grievances while maintaining regional stability.



