American lawmakers suggest revised Ukraine assistance bundle

(MENAFN) In a significant bipartisan move, a group of United States representatives, led by Republican Brian Fitzpatrick and Democrat Jared Golden, has presented a modified foreign aid and border security package. The proposal aims to garner support for Ukraine, emphasizing the urgent and precarious situation in Kiev. The Hill reports that Fitzpatrick and Golden are urging swift passage of the bill, as the deadlock over foreign aid persists in Congress.



For months, Congressional Republicans have resisted approving President Biden's proposed USD60 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine. Their opposition is contingent on the Biden administration implementing stricter controls along the United States-Mexico border to curb illegal migration. This latest bipartisan initiative seeks to break the impasse by incorporating provisions addressing both foreign aid and border security.



The proposed aid package, outlined in a letter to the House, allocates approximately USD47 billion for Ukraine, emphasizing the critical need for immediate support. Additionally, the plan designates USD10 billion for Israel, USD5 billion for the Indo-Pacific region, and USD2 billion for backing United States Central Command operations.



Notably, the proposal includes border security measures, such as the reinstatement of the "Remain in Mexico" policy for a one-year period. The lawmakers argue that this multifaceted approach addresses both international assistance and domestic concerns.



The Hill quotes Fitzpatrick and Golden as stating that Ukraine's position is increasingly imperiled, with its troops facing ammunition shortages and withdrawing from the East, thereby paving the way for Russia's further advance. The lawmakers attribute this dire situation to Congress' prolonged gridlock on the foreign aid package, warning that without prompt American support, Ukraine may face failure.



As the debate over the aid package intensifies, the proposed revisions aim to strike a balance between international assistance and domestic priorities, providing a potential breakthrough in Congress's protracted deliberations on supporting Ukraine while addressing concerns related to border security.





MENAFN21022024000045015687ID1107879492