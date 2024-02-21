Kuwaiti Students In Riyadh Organize Pavilion For Nat'l Holidays

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Khaled Al-Shemmari RIYADH, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti students in Riyadh celebrated the 63rd anniversary of the Independence Day and the 33rd anniversary of the Liberation Day at Alfaisal University in Saudi Arabia. The pavilion showcased Kuwaiti heritage and modern shops, adorned with Kuwaiti flags, and reflected the joy of students on this occasion. (end) kns

