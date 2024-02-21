Bangladesh Congratulates Kuwait On Nat'l Celebrations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- Bangladeshi Minister of Social Welfare Dipu Moni conveyed sincere greetings to His Highness the Kuwaiti Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people on national celebrations, wishing further progress and development to Kuwait.

This came during an annual reception organized by the Embassy of Kuwait in Bangladesh on the occasion of the 63rd anniversary of Kuwait's National Day and the 33rd anniversary of Liberation Day.

During the reception, the Bangladeshi minister voiced hope that bilateral cooperation in economic and investment fields would be further developed to serve the common interests of both friendly countries.

She alo lauded Kuwait's significant role in supporting the Palestinian people and its call for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, as well as its humanitarian and relief to Palestinians in the territory.

The reception was hosted by Kuwaiti Ambassador to Bangladesh Faisal Al-Adwani where he gave a speech and expressed his congratulations and greetings to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Saba and to Kuwaiti people.

Ambassador Al-Adwani praised the deep-rooted relation between Kuwait and Bangladesh, saying that Kuwait is one of the first countries to open an embassy in Dhaka in 1974, which had much influence in supporting and sustaining the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

He added that there are broad horizons for developing bilateral relations between both friendly countries at all levels under the patronage of their wise leaderships who support joint cooperation in political, economic, cultural and investment domains.

According to a statement issued by the embassy, senior Bangladeshi government officials, representatives of economic, cultural and media bodies, ambassadors and other prominent figures attended the reception.

On the sideline of the reception, an exhibition was held for books and visual documents pertinent to Kuwaiti history and the development of economic and social conditions, as well as a number of cultural and media brochures. (end)

aab









MENAFN21022024000071011013ID1107879473