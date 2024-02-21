Kuwait Consulate In Milan Celebrates Nat'l Festivals

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MILAN, Italy, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Consulate General in Milan and Northern Italy celebrated, Monday, the 63rd National Day and the 33rd Liberation Day of Kuwait.

The Consulate General, in a statement to KUNA, said that the Consul General Sheikh Jaber Duaij Al-Malik Al-Sabah welcomed the party's guests in the Hotel Principe di Savoia in Milan, Italy's economic capital.

The statement said the guest of honor was Italy's government representative and Milan's Mayor, Prefetto Claudio Sgaraglia, with important officials in Milan and Northern Italy, the Dean of the foreign consular corps in Milan and Lombardy, and other diplomatic members of foreign and Arab missions in the city.

In his opening speech, the Consul General Sheikh Jaber Al-Sabah expressed his well wishes to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, and the people of Kuwait, on the occasion of national celebrations.

He praised bilateral relations between Kuwait and the friendly Italy, where the relationship between two countries runs deep through economic and trade.

More cause to celebrate is the 60th anniversary of forging relations with Italy, and Italy's part in the Allied forces liberating Kuwait in 1991, with hopes of a prosperous and strengthened bond ahead, the Consul General added.

Kuwait Airways and Kuwait Petroleum Italia were a part of the celebrations as they gave out commemorating souvenirs to all the guests during the party. (end)

