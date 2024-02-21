Kuwait Amir Congratulates Governor-General Of St. Lucia On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Wednesday a cable of congratulations to Saint Lucia's Governor-General Cyril Errol Charles on the occasion of his country's National Day. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished Charles everlasting health and further progress and prosperity for his country. (end) mt

