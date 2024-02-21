Palestinian Martyred By Israeli's Forces In Jenin

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces shot dead a Palestinian on Wednesday during a new Israeli occupation aggression on Jenin City and its refugee camp in the West Bank, Palestine's Ministry of Healthy stated. Aref Ali, 25, fell martyred by the gunfire of Israeli occupation forces during a new attack on Jenin refugee camp, according to Palestinian sources. Israeli occupation forces destroyed the infrastructure of the camp and arrested eight young Palestinians, said the sources. (end) nq

