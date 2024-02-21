Kuwait Amir Congratulates Saudi King On Founding Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Wednesday a cable of congratulations to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the occasion of the kingdom's Founding Day, hailing its development covering various fields.

In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed pride in firm fraternal relations between both ruling families, which reflected joint historical positions and close bonds between the State of Kuwait and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at all levels.

His Highness the Amir wished the Saudi king good health and wellness, and continued development and progress for the kingdom under his wise leadership. (end)

