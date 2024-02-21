Kuwait PM Congratulates Saudi King On Foundation Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah on Wednesday sent a congratultory cable to Saudi ArKing Salman bin Abdulaziz on his country's Founding day. (pickup previous)
