Infinigate UK&I Launches DX Insights In Partnership With Riverbed

(MENAFN- Pressat) Based on Riverbed's Aternity AI- Powered, Digital Experience Management solution, Infinigate's DX Insights service enables partners to deliver customer benefits including improved productivity and cost reduction.

London, UK, 21 February 2024 – Infinigate UK&I, part of the Infinigate Group , the value-add distributor of cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud, is launching DX Insights , a new managed service programme enabling digital experience management and expanding partner opportunities. DX Insights, based on Riverbed's market-leading Aternity Digital Experience Management (DEM) solution, lets organisations understand their users' digital experience, providing a comprehensive overview of business-critical applications so they can be optimised for maximum cost-efficiency and productivity.

Available in the UK, the service represents a growth opportunity for Infinigate partners, enabling them to forge long-term, trusted relationships with customers through the constant visibility and optimisation of critical network infrastructure.

DX Insights continuously monitors the workforce user experience, offering the opportunity to reduce cost and improve workforce productivity. From identifying users impacted by performance issues and underperforming devices, to reclaiming unused software licences, running automatic remediation and assessing the impact of digital transformation initiatives, the DX Insights service quickly delivers the benefits available from Riverbed Aternity, increasing employee productivity and user experience.

Justin Griffiths, MD at Infinigate UK&I, says:“DX Insights answers very real business needs, helping partners provide a service that is very relevant to their customers, to maximise business effectiveness and efficiency. The managed service option means it is easy to procure and flexible to use.”

Kirsten MacGregor, Head of Alliances and Channel Sales UKI at Riverbed, comments:“Infinigate's DX Insights provides partners with opportunities to expand their business with more flexible licensing models to deliver optimal digital experiences to customers through Aternity, part of Riverbed's Unified Observability portfolio. Through this service, partners can better support customers, helping them optimise their digital experience to get the best ROI for their IT investment.”

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group is an EMEA cybersecurity powerhouse covering over 100 countries. Growth is in our DNA, with a 15-year double-digit growth record; in fiscal year 2022/23, our revenue was 2.2 billion Euros. Our focus and deep technical expertise on cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud for SMB and enterprise set us apart. Our 1,250 employees provide locally tailored services complementing a robust central supply chain, sparking growth for our partners, MSSPs and vendors.

In 2022, Starlink , Vuzion (now Infinigate Cloud ) and Nuvias became part of the Infinigate Group.

