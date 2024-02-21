The Constellation Meteorite: No Two Dials The Same

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The OMEGA Constellation collection has long been inspired by the precise movement of the stars. This year, that stellar theme continues with a new range of models featuring distinctly unique dials created from meteorite.





The Muonionalusta meteorite is possibly the oldest known meteorite on Earth, at over 4.5 billion years old. Thanks to the natural pattern found within this ancient space material, every slice is unique. For OMEGA customers, this guarantees that no two dials will ever be the same. The watch you choose for your wrist will reveal its own individual character.





And to further enhance the look, OMEGA has also employed its most advanced colour treatment technologies. This innovative approach means that a wide variety of captivating options are available.





The full selection of watches includes 20 models, with five choices in each size category.





41 mm Co-Axial Master Chronometer: Including a stainless-steel model with a black ceramic bezel. The meteorite dial has been given a rhodium-grey galvanic colour treatment, and contrasting hands, indexes, and Constellation star with a black PVD treatment.





29 mm Co-Axial Master Chronometer: Including a bi-colour model crafted from stainless steel and 18K yellow gold. This time, the meteorite dial has been enhanced by a PVD MoonshineTM Gold colour treatment, delivering an astonishing radiance that is complemented by diamond hour markers and a diamond-paved bezel.





28 mm selection: Including a model in stainless steel and 18K SednaTM Gold. The meteorite dial has been given an icy blue colour treatment and diamond hour markers, while a stamped Constellation Observatory medallion features on the caseback.





25 mm selection: Including a bi-colour model in stainless steel and 18K SednaTM Gold. Along with a Constellation Observatory medallion on the caseback, diamonds have been used for the bezel and hour markers, while the meteorite dial has been given a lilac colour treatment.