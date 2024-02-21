The report provides an introduction to sewing machines, covering both home and industrial categories. It offers insights into the global economic landscape and assesses the impact of COVID-19 on the sewing machines market.

A competitive landscape analysis is presented, including the market share of key competitors and an assessment of their market presence among 152 players worldwide in 2023. The report offers a comprehensive overview and analysis of the global sewing machines market, forecasting rapid growth with industrial sewing machines leading the market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $817 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR

The Sewing Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$817 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

Additionally, it highlights the role of developing economies in driving long-term growth and provides insights into recent market activity, along with influencer/product/technology insights shaping the future of the sewing machines industry.

Key Attributes:

