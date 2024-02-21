Leadership Expansion Marks A New Era Of Growth At Impelsys

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Anand Ramachandran, Chief Revenue Officer

Barry Bealer, VP, Publishing, Information and Education

Impelsys, a leading technology company has appointed Anand Ramachandran as its CRO and Barry Bealer as VP for Publishing, Information, and Education.

- Sameer Shariff, CEO of Impelsys YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Impelsys, a leading global provider of technology and innovation to customers, has announced the appointments of Anand Ramachandran as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Barry Bealer as Vice President for Publishing, Information, and Education.This comes on the back of the strategic appointments of Sripad KB, Venkat Srini, and Vincent Emerald as practice heads for Cloud, Data & Analytics, and Software Testing Services. The expansion signifies a commitment to deliver unparalleled value to its customers and help them forge ahead in their digital transformation journeys. These appointments are also part of a strategic shift to deepen offerings in the Healthcare, Publishing, Information, and Education industries."The arrival of Anand, Barry, and other practice heads mark a significant milestone in our journey of continuous innovation and growth,” said Sameer Shariff, CEO of Impelsys.“Their expertise and leadership will play a crucial role in further establishing Impelsys as a trusted partner to its customers around the globe."Both Anand and Barry bring a wealth of industry experience and will expand Impelsys' capabilities to deliver optimal solutions to its customers; their background in business development will drive Impelsys in its next phase of growth.Expressing his delight at being a part of the growth story at Impelsys, Anand Ramachandran said,“We are entering a truly exciting phase of convergence where our tech-capabilities, cutting-edge innovation, and our expertise in setting up evolving business models like Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are driving business value to our customers. I also believe that a substantial portion of our business will move towards these modern business models.”Sharing his excitement, Barry Bealer said,“I'm thrilled to join Impelsys. I'm certain that our mix of people, technology, and processes is a winning combination to drive growth and value. My focus is firmly towards how we can make a difference to customers in Publishing, Information, and Education with our next-gen technology solutions in Cloud, Generative AI, Data Analytics, and AI/ML solutions.”With this strategic expansion, Impelsys aims to solidify its presence, particularly in Healthcare, Publishing, Information Services, and Education. The company anticipates more growth in the future and actively seeks to broaden its presence across key global markets and verticals.About ImpelsysImpelsys is a global provider of technology and innovation that helps organizations transform into digital-first, data-driven intelligent enterprises. Headquartered in New York, NY, with an innovation center in Porto, Portugal, and engineering centers of excellence in Bangalore and Mangalore, India, Impelsys continues to support an ever-growing global client base. With over two decades of expertise in innovation and technology, Impelsys is a trusted partner for organizations seeking end-to-end digital advancement.

Swaroop Chandra

Impelsys Inc.

+91 96866 29989

email us here