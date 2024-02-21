Self-Service Kiosk Market Size To Worth USD 44.77 Billion By 2030 | With A 6.8% CAGR By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global Self-service Kiosk market size was valued at USD 28.25 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 44.77 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030

The global Self-service Kiosk market size was valued at USD 28.25 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 44.77 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030

Top Key Players in Self-service Kiosk Market:

Advanced Kiosks, Diebold Nixdorf, Evoke Creative Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, Glory Limited, IER Group, Kiosk Information Systems, Kiosk Innova, Meridian Kiosks, NCR Corporation, Olea Kiosks Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Paralan Kiosk Solutions, Phoenix Kiosk, Inc., Pyramid Computer GmbH, RedyRef Interactive Kiosks, Slabb Kiosks, Source Technologies, Verifone Systems, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation

Recent Developments:

February 16, 2024 – Retail's Big Show not only showcased the latest innovations but also served as a platform for ideas that redefine customer engagement and operational efficiency. Amidst the dazzling technology and thousands of vendors, the next wave of trends in self-service hold significance for any business eager to navigate the digital age. What is important to note is that these takeaways transcend the retail sector, offering valuable lessons for any industry with frontline customer interaction.

November 27, 2023 – NCR Voyix Corporation, a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions for the retail, restaurant and banking industries, continued its position as the world's largest supplier of point of sale (POS) software in RBR Data Services' Global POS Software 2023 study Voyix is recognized as the number one global POS software supplier in both total and new restaurant installations, as well as in the Grocery+ category of retail, which includes grocery, convenience and drug stores.

Segmentation of Self-service Kiosk Market:

Segments Covered in the Self-service Kiosk Market Report

Self-service Kiosk Market by Payment Mode

Cash Payment

Non-cash Payment

Self-service Kiosk Market by Vertical

Banking

Financial Service & Insurance

Retail

Entertainment

Self-service Kiosk Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Self-service Kiosk Market, By Geography

Regional Analysis

North America is now the dominant region in the self-service kiosk sector. Several significant reasons contribute to its supremacy. To begin, North America has a highly developed technology infrastructure and a strong culture of innovation, which has permitted the broad adoption of self-service kiosk solutions in industries such as retail, hospitality, healthcare, transportation, and banking. Furthermore, the area has a sizable and mature market for self-service technology, driven by a need for quick and convenient client assistance. Retailers have adopted self-service kiosks in particular to streamline operations, cut costs, and improve customer happiness.

