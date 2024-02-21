GBYTE Listed On Nonkyc.Io Exchange For Anonymous And Instant Trading

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The new listing allows trading GBYTE without geo restrictions and without giving up personal data

TRIESEN, LIECHTENSTEIN, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GBYTE, the native cryptocurrency of the Obyte network , has been listed on the NonKYC exchange, marking a significant milestone for the Obyte community. NonKYC, as its name suggests, is an exchange that operates without the requirement of Know Your Customer (KYC) verification, aligning closely with the cypherpunk and crypto-anarchist principles embraced by the Obyte ecosystem.This new listing is offering users a platform to quickly trade GBYTE against Tether (USDT) and Bitcoin (BTC), without having to disclose personal information or any other requirement. This commitment to anonymity and freedom from surveillance resonates deeply with the values of the cypherpunk and crypto-anarchist movements, which prioritize individual sovereignty and resistance against centralized control.In addition, Obyte is expanding access to its native cryptocurrency, enabling users from around the world to participate in trading activities without geographic restrictions. The absence of KYC requirements ensures that anyone can register and engage in trading swiftly, without sacrificing their privacy or exposing personal data to third parties.NonKYC is a user-friendly platform available in 26 languages, where everyone over 18 years old can trade cryptocurrencies. It prioritizes user security and data protection with a robust system that employs multiple layers of security measures, including regular audits and backup protocols, to safeguard user funds and data. Additionally, the exchange utilizes multi-factor authentication and cold and hot wallet storage to ensure the highest level of asset security, and anyone can check its proof of reserves from its website.The listing of GBYTE on NonKYC represents a strategic move to empower the Obyte community and enhance liquidity for its native cryptocurrency. By embracing exchanges that uphold the principles of decentralization and privacy, Obyte reaffirms its commitment to fostering a thriving ecosystem that prioritizes individual freedoms and autonomy.How to Trade GBYTE in NonKYC?To begin trading GBYTE on NonKYC, users first need to sign up on the platform by using an email and a strong password. Upon registration, users will need to verify their email and configure Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) through an authenticator app to allow trading and withdrawals.Once the account is set up and verified, the trading can start by locating Obyte in the wallet section within the platform. For deposits, it's asked to specify the network in which the coins are held, whether it's Obyte, Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum, or Polygon. There's a minimum deposit requirement set at 1 GBYTE (approximately USD 9.7).To execute trades or withdraw funds, users have to navigate back to the wallet section. These options are also available on that interface. From there, it's just a matter of following the prompts to complete the transaction securely and efficiently.By following these simple steps, users can easily trade GBYTE on NonKYC while enjoying the benefits of privacy, security, and accessibility offered by the platform.DisclaimerTrading on NonKYC carries inherent risks due to its centralized nature, anonymity of its team, and being a relatively new exchange. Additionally, cryptocurrency trading inherently involves risks. Exercise caution and perform thorough research before engaging in any transactions.About NonKYCFounded in 2023, NonKYC strives to provide its users with the best trading experience and give small and medium market cap assets a reliable trading hub. Its goal is to maintain a fast and user-friendly system while also concentrating on security to keep users, data, and assets safe. The security of the users' data & assets is always top priority and they're focused on building an easy-to-use digital asset trading platform for everyone to enjoy.About ObyteObyte is a decentralized DAG-based cryptocurrency network, dedicated to pioneering the next frontier of decentralization and individual autonomy. Founded in 2016, Obyte has emerged as a trailblazer in the realm of distributed ledger technologies, driven by a steadfast commitment to individual liberties enabled by technology.

