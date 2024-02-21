Sustainable Fashion Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 20% % From 2024 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sustainable Fashion Market

The Exactitude Consultancy Sustainable Fashion Market Report –Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2030

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global Sustainable Fashion Market study offering the latest findings of our top researchers:

An informed market study has been uploaded to the source of Exactitude Consultancy is an in-depth analysis of Sustainable Fashion Market This research reports provides insights on current and future industry trends, enabling readers to identify products and services, driving revenue growth and profitability. This research report provides a detailed analysis of all key factors influencing the market on a global and regional scale, including drivers, restraints, threats, challenges, opportunities, and industry-specific trends. Additionally, the report cites global certainties and assurances along with downstream and upstream analysis of key players. The forecast market information, SWOT and PESTEL analysis, market scenario, and Sales forecasts are conducted by Porter 5 force and possibility study are the energetic aspects evaluated in this report. The research report presents a 2022 base year and forecasts between 2024 and 2030.

The global Sustainable Fashion Market is anticipated to grow from USD 7.80 Billion in 2023 to USD 27.95 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 20 % during the forecast period.

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report:

#request-a-sample

(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Top Key Companies of the Sustainable Fashion Market:

The report also provides analysis of the key companies of the industry and their detailed company profiles including Stella McCartney, Eileen Fisher, Patagonia, H&M, Levi Strauss & Co., Nike, Adidas, Reformation, Veja, Allbirds, Everlane, Mara Hoffman

and others.

Recent Developments:

November 23, 2023: In September 2019, the sport of marathon racing changed forever. Nike athlete Eliud Kipchoge broke the previously elusive 2-hour marathon barrier, inspiring the world and proving that no human potential is limited. A revolutionary footwear innovation, a prototype of the Nike Alphafly NEXT%, helped Eliud run into the history books - and a new footwear category was born.

February 2, 2024: Rigorously tested by independent sports research and development consultants, Progressive Sports Technologies, H&M Move's new ShapeMoveTM leggings offer outstanding levels of performance while balancing function, comfort, and confidence-boosting support. These exercise essentials will earn their place in any 2024 gym bag thanks to a second-skin feel that contours to the body, and a fit proven to reduce unwanted movement during high-intensity activities. H&M Move's innovative material holds an impressive four-way stretch – a feature achieved by a combination of 69% recycled Polyamide and 31% LYCRA® fibre that has been engineered to meet the highest quality standards and create a lasting fit. ShapeMoveTM leggings are available in several full-length and high-waist silhouette variations, including a flared leg, to suit styles and needs across the full range of fitness activities while keeping you on trend. H&M Move leggings are available from XS to 4XL, priced from €34.99 to €39.99 – giving everyone the support they need, however they move.

Sustainable Fashion Market Segmentation:

Sustainable Fashion Market by Product Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Apparel

Footwear

Accessories

Jewelry

Bags

Others

Sustainable Fashion Market by Fabric Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Recycled Fabrics

Organic Fabrics

Regenerated Fabrics

Natural Fibers

Alternate Fibers

Others

Sustainable Fashion Market by Region, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The region-wise coverage of the market is mentioned in the report, mainly focusing on the regions:

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for the largest market in the Sustainable Fashion Market. North America accounted for 38% of the worldwide market value. Growing consumer awareness of environmental and social issues has resulted in a notable increase in demand for sustainable fashion in North America. The fashion industry's negative environmental effects have made consumers in the area more concerned, which has caused a shift in consumer preferences toward clothing made ethically and environmentally. Large cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto have become centers of sustainable fashion, creating an environment that is friendly to environmentally conscious brands, designers, and customers. There has been an increase in sustainable fashion-related events, partnerships, and campaigns in the area that support eco-friendly supply chain practices.

Explore Full Report with Detailed TOC Here:

Chapter Outline of Sustainable Fashion Market:

- Sustainable Fashion Market Report Overview: It includes major players of the market covered in the research study, research scope, market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

- Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the market are discussed.

- Sustainable Fashion Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

- Sustainable Fashion Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

- Sustainable Fashion Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the market by application.

- Sustainable Fashion Market Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

- Sustainable Fashion Market Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

- Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

- Sustainable Fashion Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the market as well as for key regional markets.

- Sustainable Fashion Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the market as well as for key regional markets.

- Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and the value chain of the market.

- Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at the important findings of the research study.

What`s New for 2024?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Strategic points covered in the Sustainable Fashion Market catalog:

- Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope of the market (2024-2030).

- Exclusive summary– Basic data on the market.

- The changing impact on market dynamics – global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges, and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

- Introduction of the market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five forces, the supply/value chain, market entropy, patent/trademark analysis.

- Show 2024-2030 by type, end-user, and region/country.

- Assess the leading manufacturers of the Sustainable Fashion Market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix, and company profile.

- Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2024-2030).

Can I modify the scope of the report and customize it to suit my requirements?

Yes. Customized requirements of multi-dimensional, deep-level and high-quality can help our customers precisely grasp market opportunities, effortlessly confront market challenges, properly formulate market strategies and act promptly, thus to win them sufficient time and space for market competition.

- Country level market for Sustainable Fashion Market (up to 5)

- Profiling and additional market players (up to 5)

- Free up to 40 hours of customization.

Our More Reports:

Cosmetic Active Ingredients Market

Cosmetics Market

Fighting Games Market

Home Furniture Market

Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) Market

About Us:

Exactitude Consultancy is a Market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you. So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.

Contact:

Irfan T

Exactitude Consultancy

+ +1 704-266-3234

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn